A man is asking people to stop leaving 1-star reviews for his car wash business after he was caught on video verbally abusing an IHOP waitress

A man has apologised after a video of him shouting at an IHOP waitress was shared online.

Adam Huerta, who can be heard calling the waitress a “f—ing b—h,” appears to have been enraged that the waitress asked his son to wear a mask, and because the appetizers did not arrive before the main meal.

He claimed in a Facebook post afterwards that he was also angry because he had been served raw meat.

Huerta subsequently posted a video apologizing for his behaviour, and said the initial footage was taken out of context.

Huerta and IHOP did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.

Adam Huerta, from Tuscon, Arizona, was filmed by another customer yelling at a waitress and calling her a “f—ing b—h.”

In the video, it sounds like he was enraged because the waitress asked his son to wear a mask, and because the appetizers did not arrive before the main meal. The video was picked up by a local TMZ affiliate, according to Distractify.

“Shut the f–k up, b—h. Get the f–k out of my face,” Huerta is heard saying in the video. “You were f—ing rude to my son, you said he needs a f—ing mask.”

He then turns to a woman next to him, who is presumably his wife, and says: “You could shut your f—ing mouth too.”

A manager finally comes to the table after about a minute of the verbal abuse.

“I need you guys to leave,” they say. “Please take your food and you guys can leave.”

Man in Arizona verbally abuses IHOP employees in front of his family pic.twitter.com/e1p3bL65L3 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) August 21, 2020

The video was originally posted to Facebook, but has now been removed. A screenshot taken by Heavy.com shows that a person who appeared to be Huerta commented on the video before it was taken down, and claimed he was angry because he had been served raw meat.

In the comments, he said he was wrong for going “off the deep end” and apologised to the other people in the IHOP for his behaviour.

“I’m not gonna sit here and say I’m perfect, but I am definitely not the person this video is making me out out be,” he wrote. “This video definitely doesn’t show the whole story.”

He concluded his comment by saying he has respect for women.

Huerta also posted an apology video on the Facebook page for his car wash business, Viking Car Wash in Tucson, after viewers spammed it with one-star reviews. “Please watch the video before you judge,” he wrote as the caption.

“I know there’s no excuses for what I did,” he said in the video, going on to explain that he had been having trouble with his business that day, and was stressed because his father is ill with kidney disease. He also asked people to stop leaving the negative reviews.

“I’m a f—ing human being,” he said. “Yeah I can f—ing lose it sometimes, I don’t lose it all the time, but that day I was on one, and that’s the truth. I f—ed up.”

At the end of the video he said he was sorry to the manager, but not to the waitress who served him, because he felt like she was disrespectful.

“I thought I was a good guy all my life, honestly like I’m this good person,” he said. “But damn, I f—ed up. I’m known as being a bad person, a bad guy.”

