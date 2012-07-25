How A Man And His Dog Were Rescued After Falling Down A Mountain

On Monday, 68-year-old Alan Rosenfeld was hiking on Oregon’s Mount Hood with his golden retriever, Ranger, when the dog took a wrong turn and fell over the side, KATU.com reports.



Ranger tumbled about 40 feet down a steep slope and couldn’t get back up. Rosenfeld tried to rescue his 4-year-old golden, but ended up getting stuck himself. Before going down to help his pet, Rosenfeld told another hiker to call 911.

Rescue workers discovered the pair, stranded on a 45 to 50 degree slope, at around 7:45 pm.

Photo: AP

The team used pulleys to get Rosenfeld and his dog out of the canyon and back on the trail.

Photo: AP

Rosenfeld and Ranger were not injured and walked the three miles back to Timberline Lodge.

Photo: Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office

Here’s video from the AP:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

