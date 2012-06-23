A Man Allegedly Swiped A $150,000 Painting From A Manhattan Gallery

Cartel des Don Juan Tenorio

Venus Over Manhattan art gallery is missing a pretty expensive piece of art today.A man walked into the gallery, grabbed a famous Salvador Dali painting from the wall, stuffed the artwork in a bag, and somehow managed to walk out of the gallery, the Associated Press reported.



The painting, “Cartel des Don Juan Tenorio,” is worth $150,000.

The man, who was wearing a black-and-white checked shirt and dark jeans allegedly stole the painting Tuesday.

