Man Reportedly Approached Main Gate Of Texas Army Base And Opened Fire

A retired Army sergeant major reportedly walked up to the main gate of



Fort Sam Houston U.S. Army base near San Antonio and opened fire today, reports the Houston Chronicle.Sky News and the Associated Press are reporting that local police took him into custody, but then turned him over to military police.

There was one woman injured in the shooting.

Dewey Mitchell, a spokesman for the San Antonio Military Medical centre, told the Chronicle that she is stable.

Depending on the base and the service, often gate guards are armed with 9 millimetre hand guns, M4 rifles, and/or shotguns.

Base officials say they have no idea why the sergeant major started shooting, and there’s no word yet on what type of weapon he allegedly used.

