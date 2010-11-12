Man Accused Of Shopping Cam Newton Says Player's Father Was The One Who Named The Price

Photo: AP Images

Kenny Rogers, the former Mississippi State player who was originally accused of offering quarterback Cam Newton to the Bulldogs for $180,000, says it was Cecil Newton, the player’s father, who “put a price tag” on his son.Earlier this week, ESPN also reported that two sources from Mississippi State claimed that both Cecil and Cam Newton discussed a pay-for-play plan in separate conversations with them, and that those conversations were relayed to the SEC for further investigation.



However, the SEC confirmed to the AP that those conversations were never actually reported to the conference.

Further reports suggest that the two sources from Mississippi State were either Bulldog assistant coaches, or two people who were not authorised to recruit for the school. If that’s the case, it could actually lead to violations on behalf of the Bulldogs.

All the conflicting reports have certainly muddied the waters around Cam Newton, but with all the accusations and contradictions and factual misrepresentations it’s staring to look like no one — not Rogers, John Bond, Mississippi State, the SEC, or the Newtons — could possibly be telling the whole truth.

To date, no one has accused Auburn of paying for Newton’s commitment or accused Newton of actually accepting money from any school or booster.

