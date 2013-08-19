Man Accused Of Possessing Child Pornography Allegedly Downloaded More During Police Interrogation

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California man accused of downloading illegal images to his mobile phone while being interrogated has pleaded not guilty to possessing thousands of child porn files.

The Santa Cruz Sentinel reports 48-year-old Walter Louis Gafvert III wept briefly during his court arraignment Friday.

Gafvert came under scrutiny in July when the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force told police about him. Investigators searched his home and found thousands of child porn images on a computer and mobile phones.

Gafvert was arrested Wednesday.

Santa Cruz Deputy Police Chief Steve Clark said that when investigators searched a mobile phone Galvert had on him during a police interview, they found he was actively downloading child porn.

The Boulder Creek man faces up to three years in prison if convicted.

