Man Accused Of Killing The CrunchPad Plans To Tell His Side Of The Story

Chandrasekar “Chandra” Rathakrishnan, founder and CEO of Fusion Garage will be holding a press conference on Monday to explain his side of the CrunchPad story, and show off the device, San Francisco Biz Journal reports.



Michael Arrington says the CrunchPad is dead, and lawsuits are coming because he was stabbed in the back by Fusion Garage, which tried to force him out of the project.

