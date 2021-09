video shows the man running toward the NBC News reporter. MSNBC

An Ohio man accused of assaulting an NBC News reporter during a live Hurricane Ida broadcast in Gulfport, Mississippi, has been arrested, police said.

The Gulfport Police Department said Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, has been charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace, and one count of violating an emergency curfew in the case.

