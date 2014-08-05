A Man Accidentally Killed Himself While Taking A Selfie

Screenshot/Facebook Oscar Otero Aguilar, who died while posing with a gun for a selfie.

A young man in Mexico City has died after taking a selfie while holding a borrowed, loaded gun.

Oscar Otero Aguilar, 21, was drinking with friends before the incident, reports Mexican news website Proceso.

“I heard a gunshot, and then I heard somebody screaming and realised somebody had been hurt,” Aguilar’s 57-year-old neighbour Manfredo Paez Paez told Bakersfield, California, ABC affiliate KERO. “I called the police, and when they arrived they found that he was still alive.”

Police on the scene said Aguilar didn’t know the gun was loaded. He was waving it around when it accidentally went off, fatally injuring him with a bullet wound to the forehead.

Aguilar died in an ambulance on the way to the hospital.

The phenomenon of people taking pictures of themselves for the sake of posting to social media has gotten a bad reputation recently. One man was trampled by a bull while trying to take a selfie during the running of the bulls at Fêtes de Bayonne in southern France. New York State just enacted a ban on people taking photos while snuggled up next to tigers, a trend associated with male Tinder users. And a teenager visiting Auschwitz caused controversy on social media while taking a smiling selfie at the concentration camp in July.

