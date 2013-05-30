Researchers Discover A Mammoth Carcass Full Of Blood

This is a vial of blood from the frozen carcass of a 10,000 year old Siberian mammoth.



A Russian team from Yakutsk found the carcass in the frozen tundra of the New Siberian Islands.

“We suppose that the mammoth fell into water or got bogged down in a swamp, could not free herself and died. Due to this fact the lower part of the body, including the lower jaw, and tongue tissue, was preserved very well,” they told The Siberian Times.

The upper torso and legs of the animal were eaten away after it was stuck, but they are hopeful that they can learn more about how these huge animals survived in the freezing temperatures of Siberia.

The secret could be in their blood.

