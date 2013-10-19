The Latest Viral Trend Asks Women To Put Their Boobs On Stuff For A Good Cause

In a viral trend they call #mamming, two females creatives from the New York digital marketing agency 360i are encouraging women everywhere to Instagram themselves with their (clothed) breasts placed on flat surfaces.

In an attempt to replace the Tebowing and planking crazes that once dominated social media feeds, 360i’s Michele Jaret and Michelle Lamont put together an absolutely hilarious video in which actresses Erin Daniels (The L Word), Jillian Bell (Workaholics), and Edi Patterson (The Groundlings) place their boobs on brunch tables, video shelves, barbells and other random surfaces.

At the end, it’s revealed that the most important place women can put their breasts is the x-ray machine at the doctor’s office for a mammogram, ensuring that they’ll be checked for breast cancer.

Jaret and Lamont, herself a breast cancer survivor, have set up a pretty great website, thisismamming.com, that displays photos people post with the hashtag #mamming and encourages people to get checked.

Here’s some of our favourites:

