"Mamma Mia!" Creator Cashes In On $9 Million Plaza 2-Bedroom

Universal’s Mamma Mia! may have gotten eclipsed by The Dark Knight at the box-office this weekend, but the film still managed to pull in about $9 million. The stage version has had years of Broadway success, so it’s fitting that the musical’s creator is celebrating by buying a $9 million Plaza apartment.



Page Six: “Mamma Mia!” creator Judy Craymer is cashing in on her cash cow. The British native, who’s produced both the theatre and film versions of the ABBA-licious musical, just bought a two-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath apartment at The Plaza for just under $9 million, reports The Post’s Braden Keil. The customised, 2,200-square-foot pad features a large gourmet kitchen and views over Fifth Avenue with a “peek” at the park. Craymer “has spared no expense in her buildout with custom moldings and technology,” said a Plaza insider. Her broker, Corcoran Group’s Ric Swezey, did not return calls.

