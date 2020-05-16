THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Mamma Mia' 12 years later

IMDb The cast of ‘Mamma Mia’ has each gone in their own direction since the film.

The ABBA movie musical “Mamma Mia” hit theatres in July 2008.

Stars like Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Julie Walters, and Colin Firth were well-established actors before playing leading roles in the film.

Amanda Seyfried rose to fame in “Mean Girls,” but “Mamma Mia” helped to boost her successful acting career.

“Mamma Mia,” the ABBA movie musical, was released in July 2008.

The film starred Meryl Streep and Amanda Seyfried as Donna and Sophie, whose lives turn upside down when three men claiming to be Sophie’s father arrive on their small island for her wedding.

Here’s what the cast of “Mamma Mia” is up to now, nearly 12 years later.

Meryl Streep starred as Donna Sheridan.

Universal Pictures Meryl Streep played Sophie’s hardworking mother.

Meryl Streep had a long filmography before taking on the role of Donna in “Mamma Mia.”

She rose to fame in films like “Sophie’s Choice” (1982), “The Bridges of Madison County” (1995), and “The Devil Wears Prada” (2006).

Back in 2008, Streep was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for best actress for her performance in “Mamma Mia.”

Streep continues to act in critically acclaimed films.

Julien Hekimian/WireImage/Getty Images Meryl Streep is an Academy Award- and Golden Globe-winning actress.

Following the box-office hit, Streep starred in numerous films ranging from “The Iron Lady” (2011) to the Oscar-nominated “The Post” (2017).

At the 2017 Golden Globes, she was recognised with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for outstanding contributions in the entertainment world.

Streep returned to the role of Donna in “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018), and her most recent projects include the film “Little Women” (2019) and the documentary short “Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth” (2020).

Her movies “The Prom” and “Let Them All Talk” are currently in production.

Amanda Seyfried starred as free-spirited Sophie.

Universal Pictures Amanda Seyfried played a main character in ‘Mamma Mia.’

When “Mamma Mia” was released, Seyfried was best known for her role as Karen Smith in the cult classic “Mean Girls” (2004).

She also had roles on The CW’s “Veronica Mars” and HBO’s “Big Love.”

Seyfried continued to her successful acting career after “Mamma Mia.”

Charley Gallay/Getty Images Amanda Seyfried has continued her career on TV and in big-screen films.

Seyfried’s film career picked up steam following the success of “Mamma Mia.”

She starred in rom-coms like “Letters to Juliet” (2010) and joined the star-studded cast of “Les Misérables” (2012) alongside Hugh Jackman and Russell Crowe.

She continued her television role on “Big Love” until 2011.

Seyfried also returned for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” (2018) and recently acted in “The Art of Racing in the Rain” (2019).

Seyfried has a few projects in the works, including the thriller “You Should Have Left.”

Colin Firth played Harry Bright, one of Sophie’s three potential fathers.

Universal Pictures Colin Firth played the guitar in the film.

The British actor had an established film career long before starring as one of Sophie’s three potential fathers in “Mamma Mia.”

Firth gained success appearing in films like “Shakespeare in Love” (1998), “Bridget Jones’s Diary” (2001), and “Love Actually” (2003).

He also starred as Darcy on the TV mini-series adaptation of “Pride and Prejudice” in 1995.

Firth has earned both an Oscar and a Golden Globe since “Mamma Mia.”

Tim P. Whitby/ Getty Images Colin Firth received an Oscar for his role in ‘The King’s Speech.’

Since 2008, Firth earned both an Oscar and a Golden Globe for his leading role in “The King’s Speech” (2010).

Firth went on to play one of the lead roles on the “Kingsman” series and continued his role in the “Bridget Jones” sequel in 2016. He also returned for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again” in 2018 and appeared in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018).

Firth’s latest film credits are “1917” (2019) and “The Secret Garden” (2020).

Pierce Brosnan played another one of Sophie’s potential fathers, Sam Carmichael.

Universal Pictures Pierce Brosnan is known for playing James Bond.

Much like Firth, Brosnan had an extensive resume prior to “Mamma Mia,” most notably as one of few actors who portrayed James Bond.

In 2006, he also picked up a Golden Globe nomination for best actor for his role in the dark comedy “The Matador.”

Brosnan continues to appear in Hollywood hits.

Joshua Roberts/Reuters Pierce Brosnan has remained a big name in Hollywood.

Brosnan stuck to the big screen, appearing in films such as “I Don’t Know How She Does It” (2011), “Some Kind of Beautiful” (2014), and “The Foreigner” (2017).

Like most of the cast, Brosnan returned for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” He also recently appeared on AMC’s “The Son” from 2017 to 2019 and in “Final Score” (2018).

Brosnan is currently working on a few upcoming projects, including “The King’s Daughter” and a remake of “Cinderella.”

Stellan Skarsgård played the third potential father, Bill Anderson.

Universal Pictures Some fans believe Bill was Sophie’s real dad.

A Swedish native, Stellan Skarsgård appeared in a myriad of films in his home country before shifting to Hollywood.

Most notably, he appeared in “Good Will Hunting” (1997) and portrayed Bootstrap Bill Turner in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series before starring in “Mamma Mia.”

Skarsgård is now part of the Marvel franchise.

Rich Polk/Getty Images Stellan Skarsgård plays a scientist in the MCU.

After “Mamma Mia,” Skarsgård was cast in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Erik Selvig, a scientist who appears in films like “Thor” (2011) and “The Avengers.” (2012).

He also acted in films like “Angels and Demons” (2009), “Cinderella” (2015), and returned as Bill for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

More recently, Skarsgård appeared on the TV mini-series “Chernobyl” (2019) and in the film “Hope” (2019). The actor will appear in the upcoming sci-fi film “Dune.”

Christine Baranski played the rambunctious Tanya Chesham-Leigh.

Universal Pictures Christine Baranski played Donna’s friend.

Christine Baranski started off as a Broadway actress before shifting to film and television.

She starred in “The Birdcage” (1996) and on the CBS series “Cybill” during the 1990s. She also portrayed Mary Sunshine in the film adaptation of “Chicago” (2002).

Now, she’s well known for her role on CBS’ “The Good Wife.”

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Christine Baranski continues to act on television.

Baranski has appeared in films like “Into the Woods” (2014) and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.” However, most of her success has come from TV work since “Mamma Mia” premiered.

She starred as Diane Lockhart on CBS’ “The Good Wife” for seven seasons before receiving her own spin-off series, “The Good Fight,” in 2017. She also kept up a recurring role as Leonard Hofstadter’s mother on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” from 2009 to 2019.

She is currently working on films like “Christmas in the Square” and is set to appear on the period TV series “The Gilded Age.”

Julie Walters played Donna’s outgoing friend Rosie Mulligan.

Universal Pictures Julie Walters played the quirky Rosie Mulligan.

You may recognise Julie Walters from her role as Molly Weasley in the “Harry Potter” franchise.

The British actress also has an extensive filmography including award-nominated roles in films like “Educating Rita” (1983) and “Billy Elliot” (2000).

She continued appearing in “Harry Potter” and had a number of other small-screen roles.

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images You might recognise Julie Walters from the ‘Harry Potter’ films.

After “Mamma Mia,” Walters appeared in the final three “Harry Potter” installments and the films “Paddington” (2014), “Brooklyn” (2015), and “Paddington 2” (2017). She also voiced the witch in Pixar’s “Brave” (2012).

Walters shifted to the small screen, starring on mini-series like ITV’s “The Jury” (2011), BBC’s “The Hollow Crown” (2012), and Channel 4’s “National Treasure” (2016).

She returned for “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again,” appeared in “Mary Poppins Returns” (2018), and voiced a role in “The Queen’s Corgi” (2019).

The actress recently starred in “The Secret Garden” (2020) alongside Firth.

Dominic Cooper played Sophie’s fiancé, Sky.

Universal Pictures Dominic Cooper played the dreamy love interest.

Dominic Cooper’s career was just starting to pick up steam before he appeared in “Mamma Mia.”

Most notably, he appeared on TBS’ “Down to Earth” in 2004 and in the BCC miniseries “Sense and Sensibility” (2008).

After the film, he became part of the Marvel franchise and starred on an AMC series.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Dominic Cooper played Tony Stark’s father in the MCU.

The British actor became involved in the Marvel franchise after “Mamma Mia” as Howard Stark, Tony Stark’s father. In that role, he appeared in “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011) and on the ABC series “Agent Carter.”

Cooper has also appeared in films like “My Week With Marilyn” (2011), “Miss You Already” (2015), and “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again.”

More recently, Cooper starred on the AMC series “Preacher” from 2016 to 2019.

He is currently set to do voiceover work on the animated Marvel series “What If … “

