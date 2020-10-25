An Italian company created the world's first 3D-printed fibreglass boat — take a closer look at the sleek 'Mambo'

Moi Composites MAMBO by Moi Composites.

Startup Moi Composites built a striking vessel it’s calling the first 3D-printed fibreglass boat.

The firm built its Motor Additive Manufacturing Boat – MAMBO for short – to showcase its 3D-printing abilities.

Moi says its “continuous fibre manufacturing” process lets it create unusual shapes that aren’t possible with traditional methods.

Recent 3D-printing technology has advanced immensely, with the process now being used to create complex products like houses, face shields, aerospace components, and much more. Now one manufacturing startup just built what it’s calling the very first 3D-printed fibreglass boat.

Italian firm Moi Composites created MAMBO (short for Motor Additive Manufacturing Boat) to show off its 3D-printing capabilities, specifically a process called “continuous fibre manufacturing.” Moi says the process lets it create shapes that would be too expensive or all-around impossible with traditional manufacturing practices.

And MAMBO certainly exemplifies that â€” the striking boat has an organic, flowing design and an “inverted tricycle” shape that looks like nothing else on the water.

Moi displayed the vessel at the Genoa Boat Show earlier this month, but didn’t release any plans to manufacture it at scale. Learn a bit more about MAMBO below:

Moi built the vessel using a method called “continuous fibre manufacturing,” which allows it to create unusual, organic shapes that aren’t possible with conventional processes, the company says.

“The creativity of many designers today is suppressed due to various factors: technological, geometric limits, or production costs,” Moi said in a press release. “And there are countless noteworthy projects, destined to remain magnificent renderings forever.”

Those designs can become reality thanks to CFM, according to Moi Composites.

Algorithm-guided robots built the boat in sections by printing out continuous fibres infused with thermosetting resin.

Other fibre-reinforced printing methods use tiny pieces of fibre to strengthen the final product, while continuous fibre manufacturing feeds in long strands, making the item stronger and stiffer.

Moi then joined the sections together to create a boat that it says is strong, durable, and lightweight.

According to Moi, its manufacturing process allows it to create products that are mechanically similar to ones made from traditional, unidirectional fibreglass.

But Moi doesn’t use traditional models, molds, or tooling equipment, reportedly making it easier and more efficient to create prototypes, one-offs, or small-batch products.

The boat has what Moi calls a “reverse tricycle” shape, whereby the bow is split in two.

Moi built Mambo to promote its manufacturing technology, but the boat is fully seaworthy, too.

The 21-foot boat sports a navigation system, cork flooring, leather seats, and a 113-horsepower engine.

Moi built the vessel with high-profile partners like Autodesk, Owens Corning, and Catmarine, and showed it off at the Genoa Boat Show in early October.

