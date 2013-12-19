Incredible Photo Of A 7-Foot-6 Basketball Player Guarding A 5-Foot-8 Point Guard

During Oregon’s 91-63 win over UC Irvine, photographer Brian Davies captured an amazing photo of Oregon point guard Johnathan Loyd being guarded by a player who is nearly two feet taller.

Mamadou Ndiaye of UC Irvine is a freshman from Senegal and is listed a 7-foot-6 while Loyd is just 5-foot-8. Ndiaye is the tallest active basketball player in either the NBA or college basketball and is averaging 8.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 3.3 blocks per game.

