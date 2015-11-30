UC Irvine's 7-foot-6 center dunked on an opponent without even jumping

UC-Irving center Mamadou Ndiaye is listed at 7-foot-6. He is so tall that he doesn’t need to jump to dunk the ball, something he showed off in a game on Sunday.

While Ndiaye is four inches taller than any player currently in the NBA, he is not the tallest player in college basketball. Fellow Senegalese center Tako Fall is also listed at 7-foot-6, and plays his college ball at Central Florida. The two teams squared off earlier in the season, and UC-Irving won in overtime.

But on Sunday against Evanston, Ndiaye did what only a 7’6 player can do: he grabbed an offensive rebound without even really needing to jump, and then thunderously dunked over his defender without leaving his feet at all.

Pro tip: if you’re going up against a 7’6 player in the paint, expect this to happen:

Here is the full video, via ESPN.

Ndiaye is averaging 10.5 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. For some reason, that rebounding stat feels low.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.