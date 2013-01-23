'Mama' Terminates Arnold's 'Last Stand' — Here's Your Box-Office Roundup

Jessica Chastain conquered both the horror and drama genres in one box-office weekend.

You may need to do a double take to realise Jessica Chastain was in not one, but two of the weekend’s highest-grossing films.Nominated for a Best Actress Oscar in Osama Bin Laden flick, “Zero Dark 30,” Chastain also appeared nearly unrecognizable in Guillermo del Toro’s latest horror film “Mama” with a short black bob.



Both films stole the box office weekend away from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s newest film “The Last Stand” and Mark Wahlberg’s “Broken City.”

“The Last Stand” ended up becoming Schwarzenegger’s lowest opening at theatres since “Junior” released in 1994.

Out of the top 10 this week are “Lincoln” after 10 weeks at the top of the list, “Parental Guidance,” and “Texas Chainsaw 3D” which has all but disappeared from the box-office line up after three weeks.

Here are this weekends winners and losers at the box office:

10. “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” earns another $6.2 million in week six. The first of the new trilogy has managed to take in more than $900 million worldwide.

9. Schwarzenegger does better with numbers in “The Expendables.” The $6.3 million intake for “The Last Stand,” also featuring Johnny Knoxville and Forest Whitaker, was low considering the estimated $30 million it cost to produce. This may be a sign of how Sylvester Stallone’s “Bullet to the Head” shall do when it debuts February 1.

8. “Les Misérables” almost drops out of the top 10 this week with $7.5 million. The film is doing nearly as well overseas as it is at home ($130.4 million vs. $115.1 million).

7. The first of two Weinstein Company films in the top 10, “Django Unchained” earned $7.8 million. The film earned nearly $50 million in its foreign release this weekend bringing its worldwide gross to $187.8 million.

6. The only other “scary” movie to stay in the top 10 is Marlon Wayans’ “A Haunted House” with $8.1 million. It cost a lowly estimated $2.5 million to make the successful farce which has earned just about $30 million at theatres so far.

5. “Broken City” fell apart at theatres for Mark Wahlberg earning $8.6 million. It’s not too surprising though as there has been more press and promos for his April film “Pain & Gain” with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson lately. Wahlberg hasn’t seen an opening this low since 2007’s “We Own The Night” which earned $10.8 million. The film cost an estimated $35 million to produce.

4. “Gangster Squad” takes a hit in week two dropping nearly 50 per cent with $8.7 million. The film has now earned $52.4 million worldwide of its estimated $60 million budget.

3. Now in more than 2,500 theatres, “Silver Linings Playbook” has managed to take in its biggest weekend yet with $10.8 million. The Weinstein Company film has now earned $55.3 million since its initial November 2012 release.

2. “Zero Dark 30” continues to perform well with $15.8 million in its second wide-release weekend. The controversial film has now earned $59 million worldwide after costing an estimated $40 million to make.

1. Jessica Chastain has two box-office winners this weekend. Horror film “Mama” earned $28.5 million for Universal over the holiday weekend ($33.4 for the four-day weekend). For comparison, that’s nearly as much as producer Guillermo del Toro’s last scare “Pan’s Labyrinth” earned domestically ($37.6 million).

