Mama June Marries Sugar Bear In Camouflage Wedding Dress — Here's Today's Buzz

- TLC’s “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” matriarch Mama June married her boyfriend Sugar Bear Sunday in Georgia — while wearing an orange camouflage wedding dress. Her daughter Honey Boo Boo was also dressed to match for the occasion.
- Justin Timberlake took to Instagram to reveal that the second volume of “The 20/20 Experience” will debut on September 30.
- Harper Lee is suing her literary agent over the copyright to her Pulitzer Prize-winning 1960 novel To Kill a Mockingbird. The reclusive 87-year-old author alleges that Samuel Pinkus “took advantage of her declining hearing and eyesight seven years ago to get her to assign the book’s copyright to him” without payment after his father-in-law, Lee’s longtime agent Eugene Winick, became ill.
- Megan Fox has a personal umbrella holder on the set of “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.”
- Hayden Panettiere, 23, got super into rooting for her boxer boyfriend, Wladimir Klitschko, 32, during his heavyweight world championship title match in Germany. “60th win for Wladimir and 52nd knockout! Congrats Champ! #klitschkovspianeta,” Klitschko’s joint Twitter account with his brother, Vitali, posted.
- Keira Knightley wed Klaxons keyboardist James Righton in a low key ceremony in the south of France.
- Lauryn Hill’s remaining $900,000 in tax debt has been settled, hours before her Monday court date. And the singer released a new single “Neurotic Society (Compulsory Mix)” — one of her only studio releases in the past fifteen years. Listen below:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.