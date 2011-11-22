The Next Series From The Creator Of 'Jersey Shore' Sounds Even More Depraved Than That Show

VH1 plans to kick off the new year in dramatic fashion — hair-pulling, drunken-shrieking, not-very-fashionable dramatic fashion.
“Mama Drama,” the next show from “Jersey Shore” creator SallyAnn Salsano, premieres on the network on January 1, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
“Drama” finds five mother-daughter pairs living together in a house — and all the mothers are cool-mum types who don’t want to act or dress their age.
It’s sort of a reverse “Toddlers and Tiaras” situation.
We can’t imagine it will have half the lighthearted fun of “Shore” — and we assume it will have twice the intoxicated bawling.
