Mikhail Malyshev: We Wouldn't Take Goldman Sachs's HFT Code If They Gave It To Us

Teza Technologies founder Mikhail Malyshev said the ethical violation was one reason why he would never have asked his ex-employee and former Goldman Sachs programmer, Sergey Aleynikov, for the bank’s high-frequency trading (HFT) code.



Reason #2: “They’re not good at it.”

In the second week of Aleynikov’s trial over the alleged theft of Goldman’s HFT code, Malyshev said he never asked Aleynikov to steal software from the bank, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Malyshev, who was formerly head of high-frequency trading at Citadel, told a Manhattan courtroom that Teza had rigorous rules against bringing proprietary information to the firm. But also, he said, he wouldn’t even be interested in the code.

Goldman is not a legitimate competitor in HFT, he says.

In fact, banks in general produce inferior HF traders, says the former Citadel trader who, in a year, earned $150 million using speed-trading technology.

Malyshev himself was fined $1.1 million earlier this year in a separate case in which Citadel accused him of violating his non-compete agreement.

In the case in which he testified yesterday, Malyshev’s now ex-employee, Sergey Aleynikov, is accused of secretly copying the confidential source code for Goldman’s HFT platform and then uploading it to a server in Germany, so that he could build a similar trading platform at Teza. Aleynikov denies the claims.

