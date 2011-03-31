PICTURES: Hedge Funder Elena Ambrosiadou Owns One Of The World's Largest Sailboats

Leah Goldman
image

Elena Ambrosiadou, founder of hedge fund, Ikos, owns one of the most luxurious super yachts ever made.

The 289-foot yacht is the largest private sailboat in the world based on deck length, the third longest based on length overall, and it’s just as luxurious on the interior as it looks on the outside.

It’s no surprise Ambrosiadou can afford such a luxury, as she was named the #4 best performing hedge fund manager of 2010 by Bloomberg.

Venture capitalist, Tom Perkins, first owned the yacht which cost $130 million to build. Perkins built the yacht in 2007, and Ambrosiadou purchased it in 2009 for $120 million, a steal since Perkins asked $165 million.

The mega-yacht, sans sails

This yacht looks behemoth compared to all the others

And here's the yacht, sailing in all of its glory

And on deck, the luxury continues

The master bedroom

A great place for a fancy dinner party

There's room for up to 12 guests for a party on the ship

The yacht has a dina rig system, the sails can be controlled with the push of a button

And there's enough room for a crew of 16 to work on the ship

Plenty of room for lounging in the sun

