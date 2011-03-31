PICTURES: Hedge Funder Elena Ambrosiadou Owns One Of The World's Largest Sailboats

Elena Ambrosiadou, founder of hedge fund, Ikos, owns one of the most luxurious super yachts ever made.



The 289-foot yacht is the largest private sailboat in the world based on deck length, the third longest based on length overall, and it’s just as luxurious on the interior as it looks on the outside.

It’s no surprise Ambrosiadou can afford such a luxury, as she was named the #4 best performing hedge fund manager of 2010 by Bloomberg.

Venture capitalist, Tom Perkins, first owned the yacht which cost $130 million to build. Perkins built the yacht in 2007, and Ambrosiadou purchased it in 2009 for $120 million, a steal since Perkins asked $165 million.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.