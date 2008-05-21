Maloof Brothers Use "Living Lohan" To Promote Casino, Basketball Team

Variety reports: “Living Lohan” may want to change its name to “Living Maloof.”



The reality skein, which bows May 26 on E!, revolves around Ali Lohan’s pursuit of a singing career, and how her mother, Dina, manages that burgeoning career. But the series will also serve as a promotional vehicle for the Maloof brothers’ various holdings, such as the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas and the Sacramento Kings basketball team.

In the skein’s eight episodes, 14-year-old Ali, the sister of Lindsay Lohan, will be shown staying at the Palms and using its various facilities while producing her upcoming album. Her brother Cody will work as a ball boy for the Kings. Read more from Variety.

