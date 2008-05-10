Malone Weighs Appeal Of IAC Ruling; Diller Calls It A "Nonevent"

You didn’t really expect Liberty Media’s John Malone to let his old buddy Barry Diller (SA 100 #2) get off that easy, did you? Of course not. Liberty Media (LBTYA) officially filed a notice of appeal with the Delaware Supreme Court Wednesday, meaning Liberty can file an appeal, if Malone chooses.



Recall that in March, a Delaware judge gave Diller the go-ahead on his plan to split InterActive Corp (IACI) into five businesses: IAC, HSN home shopping network, Ticketmaster, Lending Tree and Interval — a move Malone argued illegally diluted his stake.

The notice means Liberty is keeping its options open, as CEO Greg Maffei says, “to potentially appeal if they go forward on a basis we don’t like.”

The filing did not indicate on what grounds Liberty would challenge the breakup. IAC claims not to be worried, calling the filing a “nonevent”: “We are quite confident that the decision will not be reversed and we don’t expect this to delay the spins.”

Earlier: Delaware Court Rules For Diller In Liberty Fight: IAC Breakup Back On

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.