Malls across the US are trying to survive the 'retail apocalypse' by adding rides, indoor ski parks, and other entertainment options

Marisa Palmer, Fabiana Buontempo, Mark Abadi
Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderTraditional shopping malls are adding more entertainment options to attract customers.
  • Thousands of retail stores in the US have closed in the past few years because of changing consumer needs.
  • This “retail apocalypse” is crippling traditional shopping malls.
  • Some malls are investing heavily in entertainment options to lure in customers no longer interested in just shopping.
  • Business Insider Today took a look at two malls that have recently added attractions like bowling alleys, ropes courses, and indoor ski parks to help it survive the retail apocalypse.
A retail apocalypse has been taking place in malls across the US over the past few years.

Getty Images

Online shopping is the main culprit, with revenue from online sales overtaking that of brick-and-mortar stores last year.

Getty Images

As a result of online shopping’s growing popularity, more than 57,000 stores closed between 2007 and 2017.

Rachel Askinasi/Business Insider

And more than 5,800 more store closures were announced in 2019.

AP

Major retail stores such as Victoria’s Secret, JCPenney, Gap, and Forever 21 have closed numerous locations within the last two years.

John Keeble/Getty Images

And about 10 retailers filed for bankruptcy or liquidation in 2019.

Spencer Platt/Getty ImagesBarney’s filed for bankruptcy this year.

As stores keep closing, shopping malls continue to hurt.

Irene Jiang / Business InsiderA deserted shopping mall.


Around 25% of malls are expected to close in the next five years.

Liz Kraker/Business Insider

A mall’s demise usually begins with the loss of one or more of its anchor department stores.

Robert Barnes/Getty Images

Traditionally, a mall has major retailers at either end.

Eva Hambach/AFP/Getty Images

The passageways connecting these anchor stores are usually filled with smaller stores and boutiques.

Getty Images

But once anchor stores disappear, smaller stores often break their leases and leave or negotiate a cheaper rent.

Liz Kraker/Business Insider

In the next decade, analysts are predicting more than 300 malls to close.

Oli Scarff/Getty Images


In order to stay alive, malls need to reinvent themselves. And some malls are doing just that.

SOPA Images/Getty Images

Destiny USA is a mall in Syracuse, New York, that is trying to revamp its identity.

Destiny USA

The mall is home to one of America’s oldest carousels.

CNY Central

The carousel has been around since 1909, and for many, it represents the heart of the mall.

CNYCentral

In 2012, Destiny USA rebranded in an attempt to turn the mall into a destination for much more than just shopping.

CNYCentral

One of its efforts in doing so was restoring the historic carousel. The revamp plan also included expanding the mall to accommodate new entertainment options.

CNYCentral.com

Some of the recent additions to the mall include a 70-foot-tall ropes course …

CNYCentralThe ropes course at Destiny USA.

… a go-kart track …

Business Insider Today

and a bowling alley, not to mention laser tag and several arcades.

Business Insider Today

As a result of all these additions, Destiny USA is now 55% entertainment and 45% retail.

Business Insider Today

Another mall that is taking the entertainment approach from the start is American Dream.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Located in East Rutherford, New Jersey, American Dream is the second-largest mall in the US.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderA festive area in the American Dream mall.

American Dream cost an estimated $US5 billion to build and opened in 2019. The mall consists of almost 4 million square feet of space to accommodate shopping, entertainment, and dining.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

The mall is primarily focused on bringing in consumers for the entertainment options rather than shopping.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

55% of American Dream’s space is dedicated to entertainment and dining, while only 45% is for retail — the same ratio as Destiny USA in Syracuse.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderA line waiting for one of the rides in American Dream.

American Dream has an ice rink, and in December, a 180,000-square-foot, 16-story indoor ski and snowboard park opened.

NJTV News/YouTube

The mall is also home to an aquarium, a theme park with 35 rides and attractions, and a 300-foot-tall observation wheel.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Around 350 shops will also make their way to the mall in 2020, along with 100 dining options.

Business Insider/Mary Hanbury

Ken Downing, the chief creative officer of Triple Five Group, who helped create American Dream, told the New York Post that he wanted to create a mall that could offer everything to consumers.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderA ticket booth at American Dream.

“We’re taking the ‘M’ out of ‘mall’ and created an ‘all,’ a welcoming community for everyone,” Downing told the Post.

Shoshy Ciment/Business InsiderConstruction of the water park at American Dream.

“American Dream is a one-of-a-kind property that will reshape the way people think, look, and interact with entertainment, theme parks, shopping, and dining,” he said.

Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Mall operators are hoping that if they can lure customers with recreation options, they will spend money on retail as well.

Jessica Rinaldi/Reuters

“The largest per cent, if you broke down our sales, it’s still retail,” Rob Schoeneck, general manager of Destiny USA, told Business Insider.

Business Insider

Schoeneck said that by combining retail with dining and entertainment options, it gives the mall a tremendous opportunity to bring in new customers and make more money.

REUTERS/Charles Platiau

It’s one example of how malls across America are coping with the retail apocalypse.

Business Insider

