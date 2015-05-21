NBA owner's daughter calls out NBA writer who complained about the lack of 'trophy wives' at the lottery

ESPN Edens at the 2014 NBA Draft.

NBA writer Chris Sheridan was heavily criticised for writing a post about Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s wife Becky after the 2015 NBA Draft lottery.

Becky wasn’t allowed to represent the team at the lottery because of the league’s new “no family” rule. Sheridan complained about this in a post.

“One year after Mallory Edens captivated us all at the NBA draft lottery, a new NBA rule deprived us of a close-up look at the trophy wife of Minnesota Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor,” he wrote.

Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wesley Edens, represented the team at last year’s lottery.

Sheridan’s post got creepier from there, concluding:

“Taylor has his trophy wife. Edens will one day be somebody’s trophy GF. “[Sixers GM Sam Hinkie]? He’ll be the one with the stockpile of Larry O’Brien trophies. And his legacy will last longer than our memories of the comely Ms. Edens and the equally lovely Mrs. Taylor.”

The NBA media world was appalled. But the best response was from Edens herself, who called Sheridan out on Twitter for the inherent sexism in his post:

Nothing more to say after that.

NOW WATCH: 12 awesome facts about WWE superstar Brock Lesnar



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.