Take a look inside Wall Street's favourite new Caribbean resort

Business Insider recently wrote about Anguilla as the hot new vacation spot for the Wall Street crowd.

The Caribbean island has stunning views, beautiful resorts and a relaxing, laid-back atmosphere. The entire island of Anguilla only has one road running through it, and it’s small enough to traverse in about 30 minutes.

For the wealthy visitors lounging around Anguilla, accommodations are just as important as the beautiful beaches.

Although Wall Streeters often rent villas on Anguilla, many of them choose to stay in the luxurious Malliouhana Resort.

The resort recently underwent an $US80 million renovation and rebranded as an Auberge resort. After a three-year closure, the Malliouhana reopened in November with an updated design, open views, fine dining, and lounge.



The island of Anguilla is only 16 miles long and 3 miles wide, but it has 33 beautiful public beaches. The Malliouhana Resort is a favourite with Wall Streeters. The luxurious resort first opened in 1984, but recently completed an $80 million renovation. It was closed for three years during the renovation, and just reopened as an Auberge Resort. The resort sits on a bluff overlooking Turtle Cove and Meads Bay. You can take a dip in the ocean or in either one of the two infinity-edge swimming pools. There are gorgeous views from the pool. Out on the beach, guests can enjoy yoga, kayaking, snorkelling, sailing, windsurfing and more. The design and colour palette is inspired by the Caribbean surroundings. Around the resort you'll find ceramic sculptures, Chinoiserie and British colonial pieces and paintings by Haitian artist Jasmin Joseph. The renovated resort has 44 ocean view rooms and suites. The rooms are huge, spanning 720 to 2,500 square feet. There's a fine dining restaurant where guests can look out over the sea. There's also a scenic indoor-outdoor bar and lounge. Guests can relax at the Auberge spa, meditation garden and relaxation lounge.

