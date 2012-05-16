Malls Are Employing A Secret Weapon To Stop mums From Shopping On The Internet

Photo: DieselDemon/Flickr

Malls are embracing an old phenomenon to appeal to mums and their little shopper companions: indoor playgrounds.While a play place might seem like a distraction from shopping inside a mall, it’s a welcome break for the antsy, crying children that mums have to bring along, according to Kris Hudson of The Wall Street Journal.



To get mothers away from Internet shopping and inside malls, shopping centres are expanding or building new entertainment areas for kids.

Sales of play areas to malls have grown from less than $500,000 in 2000 to an estimated $12 million this year, according to the WSJ.

And these aren’t your mothers playrooms, either. The spaces, which can be up to 2,000 square feet, have touch-screen games, motion-activated sensors that make characters move, and even Wi-Fi.

