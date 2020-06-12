14 photos from the reopening of the largest mall in the US, The Mall of America

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Mall of America reopened Wednesday, but at a heavily reduced capacity.

Only 150 of the mall’s 500 outlets reopened.

Read on to see how the nation’s largest mall is handling reopening.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Mall of America isn’t up and running at maximum capacity, but customers are returning as the Bloomington, Minnesota-based shopping complex began the process of reopening some of its stores this week.

The mall, the largest in the US, reopened 150 of is 500 stores at reduced capacity Wednesday with recommendations for masks and preventative measures designed to social distance visitors and employees.

Meanwhile, Minnesota recorded another 352 COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to state officials, and 19 more people died, according to the Star Tribune. Since the start of testing, 29,316 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Minnesota, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

While states and businesses continue to reopen, experts warn about the potential risk of a second wave of COVID-19 cases if local hospital capacity is not managed and if widespread testing and contact tracing are not in place.

Even so, businesses and states are easing up on restrictions and aiming to get back on track as summer kicks into gear.

“With the safety and well-being of our guests, tenants, and staff at the forefront of our preparations, we are eager to welcome you back with some significant property enhancements,” The Mall of America’s website reads.

The mall’s anticipated reopening was delayed after protests and unrest broke out nationwide, sparked by the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the Star Tribune reported.

Read on to see what The Mall of America’s reopening looked like.

A massive clock outside the Mall of America counted down the reopening of the shopping centre.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Mall of America is running at a reduced capacity with some stores still closed. The complex is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., although some shops and dining areas may have shortened hours.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The reopening is not without major adjustments at the mall, including a host of health and safety precautions. Signs reminding guests of health tips are posted around the building.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

As a part of the amped-up safety precautions, face masks are recommended for all visitors at the mall but will only be required for people in queue lines and on rides in Nickelodeon Universe.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Social distancing is also expected of guests and employees at the mall. Removing common area furniture in open spaces throughout the mall is one way the facility is trying to promote social distancing.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The mall is working to keep the facility clean with frequent disinfection of high-traffic areas such as doors, handrails, elevator buttons, and ATMs. Touchless hand sanitizer stations are also available.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Some parts of the mall still remain closed, including 350 of the malls 500 stores. And the Nickelodeon theme park, the largest indoor theme park, has yet to approved for reopening by the State of Minnesota.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Even though the theme park and many stores remain closed, parts of the food court reopened. The mall will reduce seating capacities to make sure there is aminimum of 6 feet between each seated group of customers.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Other signs around the park urge visitors to wear masks to prevent spreading COVID-19.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Store’s occupancy is reduced, creating long lines around the mall as customers wait to enter popular stores such as JD Sports. The mall also aimed to reduce the building’s overall capacity to 35% by offering less parking.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Spots on the ground mark stretches of least six feet of distance in order to keep customers apart and maintain social distancing as they wait in line.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Entrances to stores are roped off as employees monitor how many people are in a store at a given time.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The mall offers customers curbside pick-up for customers who do not want to enter the mall. Customers who want to take advantage of this option can order online or by phone and pick up at the East and West parking ramps on Level 1.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The mall is not running at full force as salons, movie theatres, and smaller attractions are also operating at reduced capacity, but once final directive are released from the state government, more shops and entertainment could reopen.

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.