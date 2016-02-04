MALL CEO: Amazon actually isn't planning to open hundreds of physical bookstores

One day after a report surfaced in which the CEO of a mall said Amazon was planning to open hundreds of bookstores around the US, the same CEO is backtracking his statement.

“General Growth Properties, Inc. Chief Executive Officer Sandeep Mathrani has indicated that a statement he made concerning Amazon during GGP’s earnings conference call held on February 2, 2016, was not intended to represent Amazon’s plans,” according to a statement released by the company Wednesday.

General Growth Properties CEO Sandeep Mathrani had said on his company’s earnings call: “You’ve got Amazon opening brick-and-mortar bookstores and their goal is to open, as I understand, 300 to 400.”

A move into larger-scale brick-and-mortar commerce would follow Amazon’s decision to open a store in Seattle last November.

Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through hispersonal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

