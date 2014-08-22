An Ex-Premier League Coach Allegedly Sent Racist Texts About Players, And His Apology Is A Train Wreck

Tom Dulat/Getty Images Malky McKay on the sidelines for Cardiff during the 2013 Premier League season.

Ex-Cardiff City manager Malky MacKay and former team executive Iain Moody allegedly exchanged racist and offensive texts, some of which were about players, Matt Lawler of the Daily Mail reports.

In one text, MacKay allegedly responded to the 2012 signing of South Korean player Kim Bo-kyung by texting Moody, “Fkn chinkys. … Fk it. There’s enough dogs in Cardiff for us all to go around.”

The texts — which were found when Cardiff conducted an investigation into player transfer activity under Moody last spring — have been reported to the Football Association, English soccer’s governing body. The FA has launched an investigation into the texts, the Telegraph reports.

Moody resigned from his new job at Crystal Palace on Wednesday. MacKay, who had been the frontrunner to take over the vacant Palace manager position, abruptly pulled out of consideration for the job.

The other damning texts aren’t attributed to a specific person, but were allegedly sent by MacKay, Moody, or another team executive, Lawler reports. Here are the rest of the alleged offensive texts, as described by the Daily Mail report:

“In reference to the prominent football agent, Phil Smith, a text states: ‘Go on, fat Phil. Nothing like a Jew that sees money slipping through his fingers.’ The Israeli club, Maccabi Tel Aviv, are also referred to simply as ‘the Jews.’ “A football official at another club is referred to as ‘a gay snake’ and ‘the homo’ and someone who is ‘not to be trusted,‘ while a French player is someone ‘who struck me as an independently minded young homo.’ “On August 16, 2012, a list of players proposed by a French agent is forwarded, stating to Mackay that ‘he needs to rename his agency the All Blacks.’ A separate text in reference to a list of French players states: ‘Not many white faces amongst that lot but worth considering.’ “In a separate exchange a picture entitled ‘Black Monopoly’ is sent, with every square a ‘Go To Jail’ square. Of one African player, it is stated: ‘Doesn’t look like a good cv. And he’s Nigerian.’”

To make matters worse, the League Managers Association — the coaches union that represents Premier League coaches — issued a poorly-thought-out statement on behalf of MacKay.

The statement calls the texts “friendly text message banter.”

It also makes McKay’s apology conditional, saying, “If Malky has caused any offence by these two isolated matters he would, however, wish to sincerely apologise.”

Here’s the entire statement (emphasis ours):

“The LMA wish to clarify the position in relation to recent reports and speculation regarding matters alleged to have arisen during Malky Mackay’s time at Cardiff City FC. “In the course of a search by the Club in early 2014 of 10,000 private text messages sent to and from another member of staff during Mr Mackay’s employment at Cardiff, in relation to other matters, it emerged that Malky had, it seems, sent a couple of one line texts that were, with the benefit of hindsight, very regrettable and disrespectful of other cultures. These were two text messages sent in private at a time Malky felt under great pressure and when he was letting off steam to a friend during some friendly text message banter. That said, Malky believes he could and should have conducted himself better on these two isolated occasions. The precise details need to remain private for the time being until any FA process is complete. “The LMA does not condone in any way any potential breach of equal opportunities laws but would also point out that out of over 10,000 text messages and 70,000 documents produced over a long period of time it may not be a complete surprise that some inappropriate comments can sometimes be made by employees, like Malky, working under great pressure in highly charged situations. If Malky has caused any offence by these two isolated matters he would, however, wish to sincerely apologise. “Malky finds it strange that these matters were only raised with the FA and in the media now, eight months after his employment ended and the day before he was reported as being offered the opportunity to become manager of Crystal Palace FC. “Malky is also very concerned about seriously inaccurate and misleading reports of his alleged involvement in these matters in the media. It has never been alleged that he wrote any homophobic or sexist messages and he has confirmed that he did not do so. Further, there are incorrect and damaging suggestions that he sent a whole host of offensive and unpleasant messages that are simply not true and which give a grossly distorted and unfair view of Malky’s involvement in this matter. Malky looks forward to matters being put straight in due course, following any investigation of this matter. “Malky cannot of course comment on the nature of any conduct or communications alleged to have been made by others. “Malky has said that he will be fully co-operating with any FA investigation and that he looks forward to putting the record straight thereafter.”

McKay was controversially fired as Cardiff manager in December of 2013. Moody was fired two months before that. Cardiff went on to be relegated from the Premier League, and is currently playing in England’s second division.

