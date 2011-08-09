This Malibu Mansion Could Become The Most Expensive U.S. Home Ever Sold At Auction

Photo: Courtesy of Chris Cortazzo Coldwell Banker

This stunning Malibu may turn out to be the deal of the century.William J. Chadwick, a managing director of real estate investment banking firm Chadwick Saylor & Co. initially listed the home in 2008 for $65 million, but even after several price chops he was unable to unload the property, according to Forbes.



Click here to tour the home >

Now, he’s turning to an auction house to help him sell the estate.

Explains Forbes:

It is not a foreclosure auction nor is the property in default.

Rather the upcoming auction is the latest example of a growing trend of high-end home sellers choosing to auction their residences off as a way to nearly guarantee a home sale.

The starting bid of $22 million, coupled with the original listing price, makes it the highest priced home ever to go on auction, a broker with Premiere Estates Auction Company, which is overseeing the sale, told Forbes.

The 9,500 square foot home has two kitchens, a movie theatre, six bedrooms, and nine bathrooms. There’s also an awesome built-in aquarium with tropical fish.

The auction is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.