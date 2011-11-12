HOUSE OF THE DAY: This Beachfront Mansion In Malibu By A Famous Architect Is On Sale For $29.9 Million

Meredith Galante
malibu 29 million dollar home

Photo: Estate Homes LA

This Malibu home in a gated community with amazing beach front views just listed for $29.95 million.The house has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and 5,919 square feet of living space.

Each room has massive windows showcasing what a quick walk it is to the beach.

The home was designed by Richard Landry, one of the top 100 architects listed by Architectural Digest.

The back of the house leads straight to the beach

The beach has crystal blue waters

The house has a very open floor plan

The kitchen area overlooks the living room and the huge window with views of the water

Who needs a TV when you have nature like that?

The kitchen has all stainless steel appliances

And a separate space for dining

Another dining room

Imagine waking up and strolling straight to the beach

The master bathroom is very luxurious with its white marble floors

The guest bedroom has more of a green view

Along with a green bathroom

We like the glass showers

We're not sure what this room has a view of

The home office has great hardwood floors and built in storage

The roof deck is perfect for parties

Better invest in some curtains, because there's quite a view into the house as well

This photo almost doesn't look real

