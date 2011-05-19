HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Gorgeous $33 Million Malibu Estate With Acres Of Ocean Front Property

Photo: http://www.hurwitzjamesco.com

A beautiful Malibu estate just took another price drop and is now on the market for $32.9 million (via WSJ). The home started at $50 million, then dropped to $40 million, and finally chopped off another $7 million.Built in 2007, the four-year-old home is on a bluff on three acres of ocean front property.



The estate is also packed full of great amenities like a saltwater pool, a massage room, a guest house, a 15-car garage, and plenty of outdoor porch space for those west coast sunsets.

