HOUSE OF THE DAY: A Gorgeous $33 Million Malibu Estate With Acres Of Ocean Front Property

Leah Goldman
Photo: http://www.hurwitzjamesco.com

A beautiful Malibu estate just took another price drop and is now on the market for $32.9 million (via WSJ). The home started at $50 million, then dropped to $40 million, and finally chopped off another $7 million.Built in 2007, the four-year-old home is on a bluff on three acres of ocean front property.

The estate is also packed full of great amenities like a saltwater pool, a massage room, a guest house, a 15-car garage, and plenty of outdoor porch space for those west coast sunsets.

The home is 19,000 square feet

It's on three acres of oceanfront property

There is stone detailing throughout the home

The rooms are wide open, making the home seem even bigger than it is

The living room has a wall of doors to let the ocean breeze in

The kitchen area has space for a huge dining table

And is equipped with state-of-the-art appliances

And gorgeous wood cabinets

Here's another living room area

One of the nine bedrooms with a private deck

The staircase is completely lined with stone

Beautiful winding staircase

The master bedroom is huge, with gorgeous views of the ocean

There's a separate built- in lounge area in the master bedroom

And a huge porch

This is one of the best showers we've ever seen

A porch off one of the bedrooms

Breathtaking

The built-in pool and hot tub

Tons of outdoor space

Great spots to watch the sunset

There's also a full bar...

... and a gorgeous wine cellar

Here's the game room

Outdoor bar and grill

Another outdoor porch/dining area with views of the water

Now matter where you go in Malibu, you'll get amazing property

