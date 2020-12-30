The billionaire CEO of Paycom just paid $26.5 million for a beachfront Malibu mansion that took 12 years to build and blends into the rocks. Take a look inside.

Douglas Elliman The previous owners bought the beachfront property in 2000 and spent 12 years building their dream home.

Paycom CEO Chad Richison, just paid $US26.5 million for a secluded Malibu estate that sits right on the beach, James McClain first reported for Dirt, a luxury real-estate news site.

Richison bought the home from attorney Dale Kinsella and skincare company founder Liz Edlich, who picked up the property in 2000 and spent 12 years building the beach house, per Dirt.

The 3,800-square-foot home, which has three bedrooms and five bathrooms, is built right into the rocks on the edge of the water.

Richison’s new neighbours include Lady Gaga and Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea, Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International, who co-brokered the sale with Douglas Elliman, told Business Insider.

Chad Richison, the CEO of payroll technology company Paycom, just paid $US26.5 million â€” the full asking price â€” for a secluded Malibu beach house, Dirt reported.

The home, known as Il Pelicano, boasts a secluded location on the beach that sets it apart from the nearby homes above on the cliff, Shawn Elliott of Nest Seekers International, who co-brokered the sale with Douglas Elliman, told Business Insider. (Shirley Sherman of Douglas Elliman, who also held the listing, declined to comment.)

“This is really the epitome of luxury,” Elliott said of the home. “You can be in anywhere in this house. You can be in the South of France, the Cote d’Azur, and you wouldn’t know it. This house is just a piece of heaven. I think that’s why it went for full price.”

Richison, who’s worth $US3.6 billion according to Forbes, bought the property from Radical Skincare CEO Liz Edlich and attorney Dale Kinsella, who paid $US2 million for the property in 2000 and spent 12 years building the beach house, according to Dirt.

Look inside the Paycom CEO’s new home.

Chad Richison, the CEO of Paycom, paid $US26.5 million for his new beachfront mansion in Malibu, as Dirt first reported.

Douglas Elliman

Richison, who’s worth $US3.6 billion according to Forbes, also owns homes in Edmond, Oklahoma, and Florida’s Marco Island, according to Dirt. Richison founded Paycom, which provides payroll and human resources services, in 1998 and took the company public in 2014.

Earlier this month, the CEO told Forbes that he had signed the Giving Pledge, the campaign for wealthy individuals to donate half their wealth to charity that was started by two of the world’s richest men, Warren Buffett and Bill Gates.

A spokesperson for Richison’s company did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment for this story.

The previous owners, Radical Skincare CEO Liz Edlich and attorney Dale Kinsella, paid $US2 million for the property in 2000 and spent 12 years building the beach house, according to Dirt.

Douglas Elliman

“To their credit, this couldn’t have been an easy build and I’m sure it cost them millions of dollars to build it,” Elliott told Business Insider. “… I think it was probably very difficult to part with it, but I think they moved on.”

Edlich and Kinsella did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

The Il Pelicano house sits close to the water, secluded from the neighbouring homes up on the cliff.

Douglas Elliman

Neighbours include Red Hot Chilli Peppers bassist Flea, Lady Gaga, and Michael Milken, the former financier and “junk bond king” who President Trump pardoned earlier this year, Elliott told Business Insider.

The 3,800-square-foot home sits on a little over half an acre.

Douglas Elliman

A significant portion of the two-story home’s square footage is made up of outdoor space.

The master bedroom features a fireplace and a private wraparound terrace.

Douglas Elliman

The master bathroom has a deep soaking tub.

Douglas Elliman

The home’s other two bedrooms both offer panoramic views of the water and the surrounding cliffs.

Douglas Elliman

Many of the materials and décor in the home were sourced from Edlich’s travels around the world, according to Dirt.

Douglas Elliman

The chandelier in the spacious gourmet kitchen, for example, was made from a fossilized Amazonian jungle vine.

Douglas Elliman

And the mantle in the living room was once part of an antique stone door from India.

Douglas Elliman

The beach house was designed with both an indoor and outdoor lifestyle in mind.

Douglas Elliman

There’s no shortage of outdoor spaces for dining, entertaining …

Douglas Elliman

… and lounging.

Douglas Elliman

Most of the living areas appear to open up to the outdoors.

Douglas Elliman

According to Elliott, Il Pelicano is the “crown jewel” of the Malibu coastline.

Douglas Elliman

The home boasts private access to two beaches, with steps leading down to the sand.

