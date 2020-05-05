A Malibu beach house featured in 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' is heading to auction. Here's a look inside the oceanfront mansion last listed for nearly $8 million.

Concierge Auctions The home hit the market in 2018 for $US7.995 million.

A beach house in Malibu will hit the auction block later this month.

It was last listed for sale for $US7.995 million, or as a rental for $US25,000 a month, in 2018.

The Kardashian family rented the home in 2014 to film season 10 of their reality show “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

The home is currently owned by an actress named Tiffany Rose, who bought the property in 2014 for $US5.72 million.

A Malibu beach house, best known for appearing in season 10 of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians,” is set to be auctioned off. The auction will take place online via Concierge Auctions from May 27 to May 29.

Zillow’s records show that the home previously hit the market in 2018 with an asking price of $US7.995 million, and as a rental for $US25,000 a month. It was relisted this past February with the same asking price, according to Mansion Global, but the listing was removed in April ahead of the auction.

Here’s a look inside the beachfront mansion.

The home is set to be auctioned online via Concierge Auctions, from May 27 to May 29.

The property spans 4,456 square feet. It has four bedrooms …

… and four bathrooms.

The home includes an open-plan living room, an entertaining area …

… and a chef’s kitchen.

The residence has recently been remodeled, and features light hardwood floors, oversized windows, high ceilings, and sliding glass walls.

A barbecue, a hot tub, and an entertainment area with a lounge are among the home’s outdoor amenities.

Perhaps most notably, the property has direct beach access.

“This property is the epitome of the California lifestyle,” Rose said in a statement via Concierge Auctions. “The beauty is that it’s not just a beach house; it is a full home on the beach that is extremely well-planned, traditional, and spacious.”

