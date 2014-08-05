Malia Obama Went To Lollapalooza And Took Selfies With Concert-Goers

First daughter Malia Obama participated in a teenage rite of passage this past weekend, attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago’s Grant Park with the Secret Service in tow.

SPOTTED MALIA OBAMA AT @lollapalooza!!!!! Sunflower dress game strong

— Sara Rahmankhah (@sararahmankhah) August 3, 2014

J chillin with Malia Obama✌️ pic.twitter.com/IuM0A88g9B

— Sarah (@cleaaaaver) August 4, 2014

The 16-year-old was spotted in the crowd. Though she posed for a selfie (above) with one concert-goer, she told another she wasn’t allowed to take photos with people.