Malia Obama Went To Lollapalooza And Took Selfies With Concert-Goers

First daughter Malia Obama participated in a teenage rite of passage this past weekend, attending the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago’s Grant Park with the Secret Service in tow.
SPOTTED MALIA OBAMA AT @lollapalooza!!!!! Sunflower dress game strong
— Sara Rahmankhah (@sararahmankhah) August 3, 2014
J chillin with Malia Obama✌️ pic.twitter.com/IuM0A88g9B
— Sarah (@cleaaaaver) August 4, 2014
The 16-year-old was spotted in the crowd. Though she posed for a selfie (above) with one concert-goer, she told another she wasn’t allowed to take photos with people.
I asked Malia Obama for a picture and she said she wasn’t allowed to take pictures with people
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.