Malia Obama is going to intern with hotshot Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein

Former President Barack Obama’s oldest daughter, Malia Obama, is continuing to rack up entertainment experience in a new internship at major movie and television studio the Weinstein Company.

The New York Post’s Page Six reported that its sources were talking about the former first daughter’s new gig in the days leading up to President Donald Trump’s inauguration on Friday. The Hollywood Reporter’s sources confirmed the report.

Malia will reportedly work with the marketing or development teams in the New York office of the Weinstein Company in February.

The Weinstein Company was founded by Hollywood mogul Harvery Weinstein, who’s a big supporter of the Democratic Party, has hosted fundraisers for the party, and is friendly with Barack and Michelle Obama.

Weinstein has produced many notable and award-winning films, including “Lion,” “Shakespeare in Love,” and “Pulp Fiction.” The Weinstein Company also produces TV shows, such as “Project Runway” and “Mob Wives.”

Malia, 18, took a gap year between graduating from the Sidwell Friends School in Washington, DC, and attending Harvard University this fall. She has also held two previous entertainment internships on HBO’s “Girls” and CBS’s “Extant.”

