Mali terror attacks: At least 27 dead in hotel siege

At least 27 people have died following a terrorist attack at a luxury hotel in Mali’s capital, Bamako, that took place on Friday.

The BBC reports that 170 people were taken hostage inside the Raddison Blu Hotel after it was stormed by up to 13 gunmen who allegedly shouted “God is great!” in Arabic upon entering the hotel.

It is alleged that three attackers were killed in a standoff with Malian, French and US security forces who ended their rescue operation last night after freeing the remaining hostages.

According to reports by Reuters, Islamist militant group Al Mourabitoun has confirmed responsibility for the killings in a joint operation with al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb.

It comes just a week after 130 were killed after a series of coordinated terror attacks in Paris.

It is the second terror attack on Mali’s capital in this year following another incident earlier in March where five people died after masked gunmen attacked an expat bar in Bamako using machine guns and grenades.

The African state was taken over by al Qaeda allies in 2012 but was later controlled by a French-led military operation in 2013 where French troops and United Nations peacekeepers arrived to quell rising terrorism in the northern region.

The Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade has already issued a warning urging all Australians in Bamako to stay indoors and to avoid the area surrounding the Raddison Blu Hotel, describing the security situation in Mali as being “extremely dangerous”.

Warnings by area. Photo: DFAT.

