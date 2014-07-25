Mali President: Air Algerie Flight AH5017 Wreckage Has Been Found

Air Algerie flight AH5017, which crashed in Mali with 110 passengers on board, has been found, according to Mali President President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita.

The President told Reuters that the wreckage of a missing Air Algerie flight had been spotted in his country’s desert north.

“I have just been informed that the wreckage has been found between Aguelhoc and Kidal,” Keita said during a meeting of political, religious and civil society leaders in Bamako.

Further details have not been provided.

The flight en route to Algiers from Ouagadougou diverted from its flight path after takeoff due to bad weather, says Burkina Faso’s transport minister Jean Bertin Ouedrago.

Algeria’s state news agency APS said authorities then lost contact with flight AH5017 50 minutes into the flight.

An Air Algerie representative in Burkina Faso, Kara Terki, told a news conference the nationalities onboard included 50 French, 24 Burkinabe, eight Lebanese, four Algerians, two from Luxembourg, one Belgian, one Swiss, one Nigerian, one Cameroonian, one Ukrainian and one Romanian.

This is the third major international aviation disaster to happen in a matter of months. The first two both Malaysia Airlines flights, MH370 which disappeared on March 8 and only recently MH17 which was shot out of the sky over Ukraine last week.

This is the flight path of the flight AH5017 which flies the four-hour route four times a week.

