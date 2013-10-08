Malfunctioning Crane Dangles Unstable Box Over Midtown Manhattan

A construction crane got stuck as it was raising a box above the ground at the One57 building in midtown Manhattan, NBC New York reports.

The box now appears to be dangling precariously above the street, and 57th Street has been shut down in between 6th and 7th Avenues.

The crane is holding a yellow box, not sure what’s in it. It’s dangling precariously over 57th Street. pic.twitter.com/KE0cQKPw30

— Ernie Mourelo (@mourelo) October 7, 2013

The Fire Department of New York tweeted that the crane’s load is unstable.

The box is hanging about 20 floors up in the air, according to ABC 7 in New York. The news station also points out that New York City is under a tornado watch and the Department of Buildings issued a reminder earlier in the day to secure all construction sites because of the forecast of high winds.

Just last year, another crane caused problems for the same building. The top half of the broken crane, damaged by Hurricane Sandy winds, dangled over the street and shut the block down for a week.

