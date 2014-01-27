Here's The 'Maleficent' Trailer Featuring Lana Del Rey That Premiered During The Grammys

Disney just premiered another new trailer for its live-action “Sleeping Beauty” film “Maleficent” during the Grammys.

The film features Angelina Jolie as the villainess as the story is told from her point of view.

Forget the movie for a minute though. We’re digging Lana del Rey’s take on the classic tune “Once Upon A Dream” more. You can get it now free on Google Play (sorry iTunes users).

“Maleficent” is in theatres May 30.

Watch the trailer below:

