New 'Maleficent' Poster Looks Just Like Disney's Other Movie Ads

Last week, Disney released a colourful banner poster for its next big release, “Maleficent.”

The film is a live-action re-telling of Disney’s 1959 animated picture “Sleeping Beauty” from the point-of-view of the villainess played by Angelina Jolie.

When the banner poster was released, we couldn’t help but be reminded of two very similar-looking triptychs — a poster divided into three sections — we’ve seen recently from the studio.

Here’s Disney’s poster for 2012’s “Oz the Great and Powerful”:

Here’s another for 2010’s “Alice in Wonderland“:

Let’s take a closer look, breaking down some of the posters’ similar elements.

The most recognisable star power is placed front and center:

Add a castle in the background:

Stick something dark and ominous in the top right corner.

Maybe add a waterfall.

What’s with the similar ads?

Both films performed well at the box office.

“Oz the Great and Powerful” took in $493.3 million while “Alice in Wonderland” took in more than $US1 billion, so it seems like it would make sense for Disney to continue its similar marketing strategy for its early-year releases.

However, there’s a bigger connection between the “Alice in Wonderland” and “Oz” banners. Production designer Robert Stromberg worked on both films.

His next movie? You guessed it. “Maleficent.”

Stromberg serves as director on the live-action flick.

