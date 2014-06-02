'Maleficent' Destroyed Seth MacFarlane's Comedy At The Box Office This Weekend

Seth MacFarlane’s comedy was no match for Disney’s “Maleficent” this weekend.

The reimagining of the 1959 animated picture “Sleeping Beauty” starring Angelina Jolie had a huge $US70 million opening weekend at theatres.

Worldwide, it took in more than $US170 million.

That’s the largest opening weekend Jolie has ever had for a film. Previously, “The Wanted” and “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” held those records with more than $US50 million.

The estimated $US200 million movie needed a big opening weekend. “Maleficent” came from first time director Robert Stromberg.

It helped that the marketing for the film mirrored previous successes “Oz the Great and Powerful” and “Alice in Wonderland.” Each went on to make $493.3 million and $1 billion respectively.

“Maleficent” may have only received decent reviews, but it felt a lot like Disney’s current “Once Upon A Time” series on ABC. The show often tells the famous fairytale stories from a villain’s point of view to humanize them.

Meanwhile, MacFarlane’s “A Million Ways to Die in the West,” made $US17 million upon opening.

It was thought his comedy may perform a bit better granted “Ted” opened to $US54.4 million in 2012. However, reviews did not take kindly to the Western comedy.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.