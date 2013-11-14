Angelina Jolie Plays Disney's Darkest Villain In First 'Maleficent' Trailer

We’ve known for a while that Angelina Jolie will be playing a big, bad Disney villain in “Maleficent.”

By now, you’ve seen the above image of her as the “Sleeping Beauty” foe.

Today, Disney released the first teaser trailer for the movie. The film will tell the familiar tale from the villain’s perspective, giving background on why the character cursed baby Aurora, causing the events that put both the princess and her kingdom under a magic sleeping spell.

Elle Fanning (Dakota Fanning’s sister) stars as a young Sleeping Beauty.

“Maleficent” comes to theatres May 30, 2014.

Here are a few other shots of Jolie as Maleficent.

We have to say, Angelina Jolie makes bad look good.

And here’s the poster Disney released yesterday for the movie.

