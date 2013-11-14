Angelina Jolie Plays Disney's Darkest Villain In First 'Maleficent' Trailer

Kirsten Acuna
Angelina jolie malificentDisney

We’ve known for a while that Angelina Jolie will be playing a big, bad Disney villain in “Maleficent.”

By now, you’ve seen the above image of her as the “Sleeping Beauty” foe.

Today, Disney released the first teaser trailer for the movie. The film will tell the familiar tale from the villain’s perspective, giving background on why the character cursed baby Aurora, causing the events that put both the princess and her kingdom under a magic sleeping spell.

Elle Fanning (Dakota Fanning’s sister) stars as a young Sleeping Beauty.

“Maleficent” comes to theatres May 30, 2014.

Here are a few other shots of Jolie as Maleficent.

Angelina jolie maleficent Disney / Maleficent trailer
Maleficent angelina jolieDisney / Maleficent trailer

We have to say, Angelina Jolie makes bad look good.

Angelina jolie maleficentDisney / Maleficent trailer

And here’s the poster Disney released yesterday for the movie.

Maleficent posterDisney

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.