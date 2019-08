Unlike most species, it is the male seahorses who give birth.

Female seahorses impregnate the males with their eggs, and 10-25 days later, the males spew out thousands of baby seahorses.

Story by Aly Weisman and editing by Stephen Parkhurst. Footage courtesy of The Deep.

