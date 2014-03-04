PLASTIC SURGEON: Men Want Cosmetic Surgery To Boost Their Careers

We live in a culture where youth and beauty are prized — even for men.

“Over the last three to five years, there’s been a huge boom is men’s aesthetic surgery,” Dr. Douglas Steinbrech, a Manhattan-based plastic surgeon, told Business Insider. “Our practice has seven websites, one exclusively for men, and many of our patients now are male. It’s a very big misconception that all patients are women.”

National trends agree. According to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ASAPS), the number of cosmetic procedures for men has increased by more than 106% between 1997 and 2012.

Dr. Steinbrech said that men want plastic surgery for two reasons: to look good and stay competitive in the job market. “Men get surgery as a key tool to help them succeed,” he explained. “In a marketplace where looking fit, younger, and more masculine is imperative, the better you look, the better your chances of ascending the corporate ladder.”

Helping men advance in their careers is a powerful marketing tool, and Dr. Steinbrech mainly advertises male procedures this way. On his all-male plastic surgery website, he outlines four “types” of men that he says typically come in for surgery, and the best procedures for them.The first type identified by Dr. Steinbrech is the “male model,” who he says wants jawline augmentation, “hi-def liposuction” to show off his abs, pectoral implants, and gluteal implants. “This guy wants a sharper jawline, and nice abs — really ripped and very defined abs,” Dr. Steinbrech told us. “You take an average, good-looking kid, and you enhance his jaw, elongate his chin, enhance his cheekbones, and suddenly he looks like the cover of Vogue.”

Then there’s the “body builder,” who has similar procedures as the male model, but wants to look more muscular. “A body builder want to go big,” Dr. Steinbrech said. “Big chest, big glutes, but muscularly defined. They also have some of that fatty tissue around the breasts from steroids that we often remove as well [in a process known as Gynescomastia].”

The third type of man that Dr. Steinbrech identified as getting plastic surgery to enhance their career was the “CEO or board member.” “These men are at the top of their career and they feel young and confident, but they’re worried they don’t look it,” Dr. Steinbrech said. “I tell these men I want to leave a little bit of wrinkles — since wrinkles are sexy and trustworthy — and give them what I call the ‘Forbes Facelift.'”

The so-called “Forbes Facelift” typically consists of a necklift, eyelift, jawline recontouring, and perhaps liposuction as well.

The only category that doesn’t specifically reference a career is the “athletic dad.” “As a play on the ‘mummy makeovers’ we now we have ‘daddy do-overs,'” Dr. Steinbrech told us. “This is what the banker wants. He’s married with kids, probably put on 15 pounds. He’s in his 40s and he’s thinking, ‘Man, I used to look so good in college.'” These men typically go for jawline recontouring, liposuction, and a small eyelift.

Currently, the most common cosmetic procedures for men are liposuction, rhinoplasty (nose job), eyelid surgery, gynescomastia (removal of breast tissue), and ear shaping, according to the American Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery.

The list of the most popular minimally-invasive procedures for men is topped by Botox.

Dr. Steinbrech and his team shared some before and after images of the most common procedures their clients get with Business Insider. Keep reading to see the before and after results, how much they cost, and what recovery time is like.

Jaw Augmentation

Jawline recontouring injects Juvederm (a hyaluronic acid) into the jaw and chin to make it more angular and strong. He also might choose to do the same thing on the cheek bones to augment facial structure and give more definition.

Recovery time: Less than 24 hours

Cost: $US2,300-$3,800

Liposuction

Liposuction (which Dr. Steinbrech refers to as “liposculpting”) typically takes away fat from around the abdomen so as to better show off muscles and abs. The healing process may often involve drainage tubes, compression garments, and antibiotics.

Recovery time: 2 days (but should avoid strenuous activity for a month)

Cost: $US2,700-$5,000

Pec Enhancement

Pectoral enhancements are the most common with the male models and body builders who make money with their physiques. Surgery requires general anesthesia and involves a small incision in the armpit. Unlike breast implants, these should feel firm to the touch, Dr. Steinbrech said.

Recovery time: 4-6 weeks

Cost: $US6,500-$8,000

Gluteal Enhancement

The most common method of gluteal enhancement is fat transfer (extra fat from liposuction is used to make the glutes appear “perkier”), but silicone implants may also be used.

Recovery time: 4-6 weeks

Cost: $US7,500-$10,000

Gynescomastia

Gynescomastia is most common for body builders, but is a surgery for anyone who has extra fatty tissue around their pectoral muscles. It’s achieved by liposuction and/or by removing excess glandular tissue, and is currently one of the biggest trends in male plastic surgery, according to Dr. Steinbrech.

Recovery time: 2-3 days

Cost: $US1,500 to $US5,000

Neck Lift

Neck lift surgery gets rid of any loose skin or fat in the chin, so that it helps the jaw stand out and gets rid of any “jowls.” In this procedure, incisions are made around the ear lobe or behind the ears, and then the underlying muscles are tightened and excess fat is removed.

Recovery time: 5-7 days

Cost: $US6,000 to $US11,000

Lower and Upper Eye Lift

An upper and lower eyelift will get rid of any puffiness or drooping skin around the eyes so that they look more awake. Known as a blepharoplasty, the procedure involves very minor incisions made in the natural eyelid creases.

Recovery time: 5-7 days

Cost: $US4,500-$8,000

