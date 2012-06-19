Male Ex-Abercrombie Model Sues Agent For Allegedly Making Him Masturbate On Set

Benjamine Bowers

Photo: Benjamine Bowers/Facebook

A former Abercrombie & Fitch male model is suing the company and a modelling agent, claiming the agent exposed himself during a photo shoot and compared penis sizes with the model.Bejamine Bowers, the model, is also suing agent Brian Hillburn for allegedly asking him to masturbate nude on set in June 2011 to help him look more “relaxed” in photos, the New York Daily News reported.



Bowers, who used to model for the teenage clothing company, claims an A&F casting director introduced him to Hillburn.

Bowers told TMZ he “feels used and believes the photos were never intended to help his career … but just to give Hilburn a cheap thrill.”

This isn’t the first time the clothing chain has come under fire for how it treats its employees.

The brand’s Italian outpost was accused in March of punishing employees by forcing them to do squats or push-ups.

DON’T MISS: Listen To The Jailhouse Phone Calls That Got Shellie Zimmerman In Hot Water >



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.