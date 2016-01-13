A male model has a blunt description of his beauty routine

Felix Gesnouin isn’t your typical model. He has an off-the-wall Instagram account, and once told Details the best advice he’s ever gotten is, “You’re just a piece of meat.”

In a new video interview with the Associated Press, Gesnouin gave a pretty great answer when asked to give his favourite day-to-day beauty tips.

“You have to remember we’re male models, and most of us, our best beauty trends would probably be eating chips and washing ourselves with soap,” he said. “I mean most of my mates we don’t really do anything. Just shave maybe, that’s it.”

Story by Tony Manfred and editng by Carl Mueller

