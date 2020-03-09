10 occupations that are still dominated by men

Bebeto Matthews/AP Women are still underrepresented in construction work.

Women have made incredible progress in joining the workforce, fighting for equal pay, and rising to the top of their fields. But some career paths have more progress left to make than others.

The Bureau of Labour Statistics’ (BLS) 2019 databook on women in the labour force tracked the percentages of women in a variety of occupations. The data comes from the Current Population Survey (CPS) conducted by BLS and the US Census Bureau, and included 60,000 participants from all 50 states.

Here are 10 jobs where women are still underrepresented, according to the data.

In the US, 19% of software developers are women.

Francois Mori/AP More women are learning to code.

Tech is still a notoriously sexist field: A recent study claims that “more than a third of tech industry employees have experienced or witnessed sexism.”

Only 24.4% of farmers in the US are women.

Stan Grossfeld/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Elinor Purrier feeds a calf a bottle at the Purrier Dairy Farm in Montgomery, Vermont.

Less than 10% of leadership positions in agriculture are filled by women.

Women make up just 9.9% of the construction industry.

Bebeto Matthews/AP Construction workers build a new high rise in New York City.

Groups like Professional Women in Construction (PWC) seek to support and empower women in the industry with chapters in different cities.

Only 39.9% of financial analysts are female.

Mark Lennihan/AP Women are underrepresented in financial analyst roles.

Financial analysts help companies make business decisions by analysing financial data and making economic predictions. Women currently make up just over a third of the field.

Women make up 7.8% of aerospace engineers.

Bennett Raglin/AP Images for United Technologies Aerospace Engineer Tina Oyeniya explains the technology inside an aeroplane to Girls Who Code students.

Aerospace engineers are, quite literally, rocket scientists. They also design planes, satellites, and missiles.

In the US, 17.6% of clergy is female.

Taimy Alvarez, AJC/AP Rev. Dr. Cynthia L. Hale delivers a sermon to her congregation.

Some religious sects don’t ordain women as clergy, which contributes to the disparity and is referred to by some as the “stained glass ceiling.”

Television, video, and motion picture camera operators and editors are predominantly male, with women making up 21.4% of the field.

Frank Augstein/AP A camera operator films the Long Walk towards Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding.

Rachel Morrison became the first woman to be nominated for an Oscar in cinematography in 2018.

About half of architecture students are women, but they are underrepresented in the field itself, which is only 25.5% female.

Cheryl Gerber/AP Images for Mattel Architect Kelly Hayes McAlonie introduces girls to architecture through the Barbie ‘I Can Be…’ doll line in 2011.

The New York Times reports that many women in architecture face discrimination from male colleagues and are often not paid equally.

5.2% of US aircraft pilots and flight engineers are female.

Shutterstock Female aircraft pilots are a minority.

Conde Nast Traveller reports that the difficulties of breaking into the field include the costs of flight training, gaps in women’s science and maths education, and the difficult work-life balance.

Most firefighters in the US are male — 3.5% of them are women.

Craig Ruttle/AP New York City firefighter Sarinya Srisakul at a Manhattan fire house.

Some firehouses in the US are still hiring female firefighters for the first time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.