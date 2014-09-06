Male High School Graduates Earn As Much As Female College Graduates

If you want to be depressed about the gender pay gap, take some time to play around with this interactive graphic from Fusion, a multimedia joint venture between Disney and Univision.

The graphic shows the median lifetime earnings of people with different levels of education, according to data from PayScale. It also reveals how big the earnings disparity is between men and women.

Notably, we found that by age 44, the median male high school graduate will have made the same amount of money over the course of his career ($1.2 million) as the median female college graduate, minus the cost of her $US95,000 education.

